17 December 2023, Israel, Shefayim: Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of Alon Lulu Shamriz, one of the 3 Israeli hostages who were mistakenly killed by friendly fire. Israeli soldiers accidentally killed three hostages in Gaza after forces mistakenly identified them as a threat and shot them during an operation against a Hamas battalion in Gaza City, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Friday. Profimedia Images