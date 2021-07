April 20, 2020, Melbourne, VIC, USA: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 20: Despite please from authorities not to wear facemasks, due to shortages, many continue to wear them, many incorrectly during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on 20 April, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Speed Media/Icon Sportswire) (Credit Image: © Speed Media/Icon SMI via ZUMA Press)