epa08348957 Employees put the body of a COVID-19 victim into a coffin at the 'Lefevre' funeral home in Brussels, Belgium, 07 April 2020. Management of 'Lefevre' have recorded an increase in deaths of about 100 percent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Usually, about 20 deceased are cared for per month. On the weekend of April 4, 'Lefevre' undertakers attended to the funeral of 13 people who died of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ