December 1, 2023 - Torun, Poland - A HIMARS belonging to the 3rd Battalion, Field Artillery Regiment, XVIII Airborne Corps, demonstrates its lethal capabilities during the with US-Polish MARS 23 LFX in Toru, Poland on December 1, 2023. The exercise included an array of weapon systems across both the U.S. and Polish field artillery arsenal. Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team are stationed throughout Europe to support Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (Credit Image: © Trevares Johnson/U.S. Army/ZUMA Wire)