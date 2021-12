epa09565178 Members of the State Police guard the area where an armed attack was perpetrated, in the resort of Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, 04 November 2021. An armed group entered a beach in the resort of Puerto Morelos, in the Mexican Caribbean, causing panic scenes and leaving two alleged criminals dead and a tourist injured, according to the Quintana Roo State Prosecutor's Office. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul