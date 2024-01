January 5, 2024, SANAA, Sanaa, Yemen: January 05, 2024, Sanaa, Yemen: A helicopter flies, as Houthi supporters rally to commemorate ten Houthi fighters killed by the U.S. Navy in the Red Sea,amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, in Sanaa, Yemen..An armed unmanned vessel launched from Houthi-controlled areas Yemen approached within 'a few miles' of U.S. Navy and commercial vessels in the Red Sea before exploding on Thursday. This incident occurred just hours after 12 countries, led by the United States, issued a stern final warning to the Iran-backed Houthis group, threatening potential military action if the attacks continued..The Houthi said that they are carrying out these attacks in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel is battling Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas. Profimedia Images