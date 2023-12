December 3, 2023, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: Many don't take the car or drive very slow. After the snow chaos the day before, buses and most subway trains are running again in Munich, Germany on December 3, 2023. Air traffic has also resumed. The S-Bahn and trams are still not running. The sidewalks are icy and it is easy to slip. (Credit Image: © Alexander Pohl/Alto Press via ZUMA Press)