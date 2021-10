„Prințesa Liya e o învingătoare”. Cum a fost salvat bebelușul trecut de un soldat american peste gardul de sârmă ghimpată în aeroportul din Kabul

This image made available to AFP on August 20, 2021 by Human Rights Activist Omar Haidari, shows a US Marine grabbing an infant over a fence of barbed wire during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 19, 2021. A Pentagon official confirmed Friday that US evacuation operations from Kabul's airport have been stalling because the receiving base in Qatar is overflowing and could not receive evacuees. "There has been a considerable amount of time today… where there haven't been departures," Brigadier General Dan DeVoe of the US Air Mobility Command told reporters.,Image: 628094950, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia