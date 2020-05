epa07912251 A Filipino baby receives a polio vaccine inside a government run health center in Manila, Philippines, 08 October 2019 (issued 11 October 2019). With epidemics of dengue and measles, which have killed more than 1,800 people, and a newly declared polio outbreak, the Philippine health system is overwhelmed and the country is at risk of becoming an incubator for preventable diseases, largely due to the fear of vaccines. The majority of those killed by dengue and measles are children under five, and in the last month two cases of polio have been confirmed - a three-year-old girl in Lanao del Sur and a five-year-old boy in Manila -, a non-curable disease which was eradicated in the country 19 years ago. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG