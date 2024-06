Shahjahan Bhuiyan (2L) walks out from jail after his release in Keraniganj on June 18, 2023. Bhuiyan, a jailed Bangladeshi hangman who executed more than two dozen fellow prisoners including killers and coup plotters in exchange for sentence reductions was released on June 18, officials said.,Image: 784076231, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no