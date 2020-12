„Vom putea să ne îmbrățișăm din nou”. Țările UE au început și ele vaccinarea

epa08905473 Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (R) receives a vaccine of the Pfizer-BioNTech against the COVID-19 as WWII veteran Emilie Repikova (L) waits for her turn at the Military University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, 27 December 2020. The Czech Republic started a vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the morning on 27 December 2020. Some 12.5 million doses of the vaccine were shipped to European countries after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the green light to the EU to start COVID-19 vaccinations in the coming days using shot jointly developed by US company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK