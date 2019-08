epaselect epa07774531 Competitors face off in the German Finger Wrestling (Fingerhakeln) Championships in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, 15 August 2019. The sport pits two competitors matched in age and weight who sit at a specially-designed table across from one another and pull at a small leather band with one finger until one player has pulled the other across. The sport is traditional in Bavaria and Austria and dates back to the 17th century. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND