epa09012557 (FILE) - Former Argentine President Carlos Menem waves during a special session in which 24 national Senators are sworn in, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 28 November 2017 (reissued 14 February 2021). Former Argentine President Carlos Menem died on 14 February 2021 at Los Arcos Sanatorium in Buenos Aires at the age of 90. EPA-EFE/David Fernández (es-ES)