The bodies of kidnapped Americans Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown are transported back to the U.S., from Matamoros, Mexico, through Veterans International Bridge at Los Tomates on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Brownsville, Texas. A letter claiming to be from the Mexican drug cartel blamed for abducting four Americans, including Woodard and Brown who were killed, condemned the violence and said the gang turned over to authorities its own members who were responsible.