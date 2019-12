epa08053326 Protesters carry placard and shout slogans against Riad Salameh, during anti-government protests in front of the central bank in Al-Hamra area in Beirut, Lebanon, 07 December 2019. The protests are continuing in front the central bank since first erupted on 17 October, where protesters accuse the Governor of the Lebanese central bank , Riad Salama, of being the responsibile for the collapse of the Lebanese currency and the financial and economic crisis in the country, and aim to apply pressure on the country's political leaders over what they view as a lack of progress following the prime minister's resignation on 29 October. Lebanese President Michel Aoun called for formal consultations on 09 December with lawmakers to designate a new prime minister, a statement from the presidency said on 04 December 2019. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER