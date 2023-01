Apelul unei laureate a Premiului Nobel pentru Pace: „Dați-ne arme! Orice ezitare aduce moartea în fiecare zi”

epa10365289 Nobel Peace Prize winner and head of Center for Civil Liberties Oleksandra Matviichuk speaks during a press conference after the Sakharov Prize award ceremony, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 14 December 2022. The 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought was awarded to the 'brave Ukrainian people'. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND