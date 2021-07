BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JULY 1: A photo shows a quick-response (QR) code on a smart phone and a EU flag as Covid-19 Certificate officially introduced on July 1 for each EU citizens to have a QR code with a digital signature key in order to travel safely around the EU, in Brussels, Belgium on July 1, 2021. Dursun Aydemir / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM