Mii de oameni au protestat, sâmbătă, la Porto împotriva summitului social al UE

epa09186112 Demonstration of the General Confederation of Portuguese Workers (CGTP-IN) with the slogan 'For a Europe of workers and peoples, assert sovereignty, fight for rights, more jobs, national production, wages and public services', within the Social Summit, organised by the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU), in Porto, Portugal, 08 May 2021. EPA-EFE/RUI FARINHA