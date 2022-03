epa09800910 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony of raising the national flag on the 'Marshal Rokossovsky' ferry in northern Russia, via a video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, 04 March 2022. The new cargo ferry 'Marshal Rokossovsky', which will serve the crossing between Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region and Ust-Luga. According to expert estimates, the annual cargo turnover of the new ferry will be approximately 0.7 - 1 million tons. The cargo turnover of the railway ferry complex in Baltiysk in 2021 increased by 9.1 per cent compared to 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDREY GORSHKOV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL