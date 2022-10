epa10234066 A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows rescuers working at the sites of shelling in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 10 October 2022. Explosions have been reported in several districts of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on 10 October, with rescuers extinguishing fires and helping the victims among the civilian population, SES said. EPA-EFE/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES