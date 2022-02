epa04319368 A woman flanked by a girl pushes a pram as she passes by Globexbank in Moscow, Russia, 17 July 2014. Globexbank is a subsidiary bank of VEB, the State Corporation 'Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs (Vnesheconombank)', with 99.99% of the Bank's equity owned by VEB. The United States has imposed a new package of Ukraine-related sanctions on Russian entities in defense, energy and banking sectors, including VEB. Russia on 17 July reacted with outrage at the latest round of Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine while arguing that they would ultimately hurt the West more than itself. The Foreign Ministry in Moscow said the US measures are 'a primitive attempt at revenge because events in Ukraine are not developing according to its scenario,' the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said, adding that it reserves the right to retaliate. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV