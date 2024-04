The joining ceremony of more than 200 strategic drones designed and produced by the Ministry of Defence in cooperation with the army was carried out in several regions of the country in the presence of Amir Major General Seyed Abdul Rahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Amir Mohammad Reza Qaraei Ashtiani, Minister of Defence and Support of the Armed Forces, Amir Nasirzadeh, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, the commanders of the four forces. The army and Vahid Jalalzadeh, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Islamic Council and a number of national and military officials, at the handover ceremony of more than 200 types of long-range strategic drones designed and produced by the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Support in cooperation with the army. Done. unknown places in Iran. April 19, 2023.,Image: 770684941, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no