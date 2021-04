epa09142043 Czech Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek (L) and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (R) address a joint press conference, at the Czernin Palace in Prague, Czech Republic, 17 April 2021. According to the findings of the Czech security forces, there is reasonable suspicion that members of the Russian secret service GRU were involved in the explosion of the ammunition complex in Vrbetice in 2014, said Prime Minister Babis. Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek expelled all diplomats who were identified as members of the Russian secret services GRU and SVR. In all 18 people. They have 48 hours to leave the Czech Republic. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK