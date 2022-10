epa10275550 People gather during 'Czechia against fear' protest at Wenceslas Square in Prague, Czech Republic, 30 October 2022. Thousands of participants with Czech and Ukrainian flags gathered at a protest against the fear of rising extremism, difficult times, the difficult economic situation and the situation in Ukraine. According to organisers, the protest aims to show solidarity and determination to defend democratic values in response to the anti-system and pro-Russian demonstrations of recent weeks in the country. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK