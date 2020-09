epa08561677 A police officer checks a vehicle at a checkpoint on the Queensland-New South Wales border in Coolangatta, Queensland, Australia, 23 July 2020. The barrier was built in a police push to stop illegal border crossings from New South Wales (NSW). Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state government is considering declaring more NSW postcodes hotspots. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT