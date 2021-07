Cele mai ample proteste antiguvermentale în Cuba din ultimii 30 de ani. Ce îi nemulțumește pe manifestanți

epa09339365 Members of the Cuban police arrest an anti-government protestor during a pro-government rally in Havana, Cuba, 11 July 2021. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel encouraged his supporters to take the streets as a response to protest against his governement. Thousands of Cuban took the streets on 11 July to protest against Cuba's government, in what is considered the first major protest in the last 60 years. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa