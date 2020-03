File photo dated December 14, 2009 of Manu Dibango in Paris, France. Cameroon-born singer and saxophone player Manu Dibango has died from a coronavirus infection, according to a statement on his official Facebook page on Tuesday. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on March 24, 2020, at 86 years old, further to covid 19,” it said. Photo by Giancarlo Gorassini/ABACAPRESS.COM