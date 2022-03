Un afgan și cei doi copii ai săi au plecat din Ucraina, țară în care s-au refugiat de talibani. „Am fugit de un război, acum a început altul”

Ajmal Rahmani from Afghanistan and his children are seen as refugees from many different countries - from Africa, Middle East and India - mostly students of Ukrainian universities are seen at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, in eastern Poland on February 27, 2022. As Ukraine braces for a feared Russian invasion, its EU member neighbours are making preparations for a possible influx of hundreds of thousands or even millions of refugees fleeing military action.,Image: 665272767, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia