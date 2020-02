WUHAN, Jan. 30, 2020 Aerial photo taken on Jan. 30, 2020 shows the construction site of Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. More than 4,000 workers and around 1,000 vehicles and large pieces of machinery have been toiling away at the hospital site day and night. The main pipeline of the drainage system in the hospital site is largely complete, and the hospital is expected to be put into use on Feb. 3. (Credit Image: © Cai Yang/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)