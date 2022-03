epa09829645 A woman from Mariupol plays with her child in the temporary accommodation center for refugees on the basis of the 'Zvezda' boarding house in the Neklinovsky district of the Rostov region, Russia, 16 March 2022. The recreation center accommodates 350 people and 150 children for whom meals and medical care are organised. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/ARKADY BUDNITSKY