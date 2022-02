Brownie chocolate mixed with cannabis for sale seen in a basket during the "Makinkan Cannabis Food Fair" at the 100th anniversary park of Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok.The "Makinkan Cannabis Food Fair" are held from 21-23 January 2022 by The tourism Authority of Thailand at the 100th anniversary park of Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand to promote the consumption of cannabis-producing foods after Thailand Ministry of Public Healths narcotics control committee has approved the removal of cannabis from the list of narcotics list for paving the way for households to grow the cannabis legally on January 20, 2022.,Image: 655629671, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Contributor country restriction: Worldwide, Worldwide, Worldwide, Worldwide, Worldwide, Worldwide. Contributor usage restriction: Advertising and promotion, Consumer goods, Direct mail and brochures, Indoor display, Internal business usage, Commercial electronic. Contributor media restriction: {8BBDD0C1-CB86-4701-B8FE-1B8A21C67194}, {8BBDD0C1-CB86-4701-B8FE-1B8A21C67194}, {8BBDD0C1-CB86-4701-B8FE-1B8A21C67194}, {8BBDD0C1-CB86-4701-B8FE-1B8A21C67194}, {8BBDD0C1-CB86-4701-B8FE-1B8A21C67194}, {8BBDD0C1-CB86-4701-B8FE-1B8A21C67194}., Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia