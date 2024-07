Smoke billows from a fire started by protesters as riot police stand guard after disturbances near the Southport Islamic Society Mosque in Southport, northwest England, on July 30, 2024, a day after a deadly child knife attack. Violent clashes broke out in the northern England town where a knife attack claimed the lives of three children, with around 100 protesters lighting fires and battling police. A 17-year-old male suspect from a nearby village arrested shortly after the incident remained in custody, police added, as they warned against speculating about his identity or details of the investigation.,Image: 894305529, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no