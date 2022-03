„Am dormit pe podea, lângă Milena”. Copiii internați în cel mai mare spital de pediatrie din Kiev au fost mutați la subsol pentru a fi feriți de bombardamente.

A mom kisses her Newborn baby ( Born during the War ) in the bomb shelter of a maternity hospital on March 03, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian forces continued their advance on the Ukrainian capital for the seventh day as the country invasion of its western neighbour goes on. Intense battles are also being waged over Ukraine other major cities.,Image: 666202483, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia