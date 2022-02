epa09284699 A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un presiding over the third Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, North Korea, 18 June 2021 (issued 19 June 2021). According to KCNA, the meeting 'closed on 18 June after successfully wrapping up the discussion of the agendas as the millions of Party members, boundlessly inspired by the leadership of the great Party Central Committee, displayed their iron will to faithfully implement the important policies newly indicated by the Party.' EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY