epa08577100 Health workers carry a pregnant woman on a stretcher at the National Maternal Perinatal Institute, in Lima, Peru, 27 July 2020 (issued 31 July 2020). Bringing a life in the midst of a pandemic that leaves thousands of dead in its wake, that keeps hospitals collapsed and that forces pregnant women to almost absolute solitude is the scenario that accompanies the gestation of thousands of women in Latin America, the region that in recent weeks it has become the global focus of COVID-19. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar