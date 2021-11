epa09597503 People queue to get the vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in front of the Petz Aladar Hospital in Gyor, Hungary, 22 November 2021. The Hungarian government launched a vaccination campaign for this week, all 101 hospitals in Hungary will offer the COVID-19 jab without any prearrangement from 22 until 28 November. EPA-EFE/CSABA KRIZSAN HUNGARY OUT