epa10339500 A standalone Tyrannosaurus rex skull is displayed as part of an auction preview at Sotheby's auction house in New York, New York, USA, 30 November 2022. The skull, the first of its kind to appear at public auction, will be auctioned on 09 December and is estimated by Sotheby's to sell for 15 to 20 million dollars. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE