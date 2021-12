epa03133689 Japanese women cook potatoes at the Belgian pavilion during the 37th International Food and Beverage Exhibition (FOODEX JAPAN 2012) in Chiba city, east of Tokyo, Japan, 06 March 2012. FOODEX JAPAN is the largest food and beverage convention in Asia with 2,100 exhibitors presenting their products in more than 3,000 booths. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON