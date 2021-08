Cum arată viețile multor afgani rămași în Kabulul controlat de talibani: „Toată lumea vrea să devină invizibilă”

epa09433950 Taliban patrols outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, 28 August 2021. The Taliban on 28 August, asked Afghan citizens to return, within a week, all the guns, ammunition, vehicles, and other government properties in their possession. He warned that if people fail to hand over the government properties, the violators would 'be prosecuted and dealt with legally, if government belongings are found' in their possession. The call for voluntary surrender of weapons and other government properties comes just as the Taliban are expected to announce their new government in Afghanistan before the 31 Aug August withdrawal deadline for international troops. EPA-EFE/STRINGER