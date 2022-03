epa04718035 (FILE) A file photo dated 22 May 2008 shows US Army General David Petraeus testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA. Reports on 23 April 2015 state that a judge has sentenced former US Army General Petraeus to probation and fined him 100,000 US dollars for leaking classified information. EPA/MATTHEW CAVANAUGH