8144458 18.03.2022 An aerial views shows residential buildings damaged by shelling on the corner of Zaporozhskoe highway and Shevchenko boulevard in the city of Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic. The city has been a site of intense fighting in recent weeks.,Image: 671720205, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editors' note: THIS IMAGE IS PROVIDED BY RUSSIAN STATE-OWNED AGENCY SPUTNIK., Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia