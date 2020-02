August 7, 2019, London, United Kingdom: US Dollar banknotes are seen as Pound to US Dollar exchange rates are now trading close to a 2 ½ year low, with the Pound now trading under 1.21 on the inter-bank exchange against US dollar. .If the UK leaves the European Union without a deal on 31 2019, it is forecasted that the Pound will fall to the lowest level since 1985 against US Dollar. (Credit Image: © Steve Taylor/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire)