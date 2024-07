In this photo illustration, a screen shows US Special Forces cordoning off the area where former US President Donald Trump was shot in the ear during a rally in Butler. Former US President Donald Trump was wounded in a shooting at a rally he was holding in Butler, Pennsylvania as part of his election campaign ahead of the 2024 US Presidential election. According to the latest reports, secret agents killed a shooter and one rally participant died at the hands of the shooter himself, the shooting at the rally is being investigated as an attempted assassination of former President Trump, the Associated Press reports, citing the Butler County District Attorney. Trump's ear wounded in Pennsylvania rally attack - 14 Jul 204,Image: 889591169, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no