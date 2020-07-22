Ferrari Press Agency Ref 8867 Sailing 25/01/2018 See Ferrari text Picture must credit : Saildrone Solar-powered sailing drones which can stay at sea for up to a year are starting to provide invaluable data about the world’s oceans.The US designed and built Saildrones are equipped with both automatic identification and ship avoidance systems.They can operate autonomously or be remotely controlled via a satellite connection from anywhere in the world. Saildrones resemble bright red surfboards. Each is fitted with a 20-foot-high carbon fibre sail, and 16 sensors that test variables including carbon dioxide, acidity, currents and water temperature. The drones, which cruise at a leisurely 3-5 miles per hour, are doing work typically reserved for manned research ships -- but for a small fraction of the cost. San Francisco-based Saildrone, which raised $14 million USD in funding last September, says its drones can be operated for only 5% of the cost of a manned vessel.They can be used to collect data about climate change and fishing amongst other things.In July last year two Saildrones went on a six-month mission to the equator to study the weather phenomenon known as El Nino. Two more set sail for the Arctic Ocean to track melting ice and count fish, seals and whales. Saildrone also works with US space agency NASA to calibrate satellites that measure salinity from space.It works with the U.S. Navy to detect submarines that could be used to smuggle illegal drugs.Saildrone chief operations officer Sebastien de Halleux says the company’s aim is to deploy 1,000 of the unmanned vessels to give a “ real time the pulse of the planet.”The latest project for the californian company is to provide Australian government agency research group the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation with three vessels,They will be used to explore the Southern Ocean for the next five years.The S