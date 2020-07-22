Potrivit Institutului american de geofizică (USGS), seismul s-a produs la ora locală 22.12, în Golful Alaska, la o adâncime de 10 kilometri și la 98 de kilometri de așezarea Perryville.

Centrul american de avertizare pentru tsunami din America continentală și Canada a emis o alertă de tsunami pentru sudul statului Alaska.

Un val tsunami ar urma să lovească mai multe zone de coastă în următoarea oră, iar oamenii care locuiesc în mai multe zone au fost sfătuiți să se îndrepte către zonele mai înalte.

Totodată, seismul cu magnitudinea de 7,8 grade a fost urmat de două replici de 4,8 și 4,6, transmite USGS.

