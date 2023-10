September 17, 2023, guayaquil, ecuador: (INT) Caravan of Daniel Noboa Azin, Presidential Candidate of Ecuador. September 17, 2023, Guayaquil, Ecuador: Ecuador Presidential Candidate, Businessman Daniel Noboa, participated in a caravan that left the sector known as Cisne 2 in the Febrecordero parish, one of the largest in the city of Guayaquil. The Presidential election runoff will take place on October 15, according to the calendar published by the National Electoral Council (CNE)..Credit: Alejandro Baque/Thenews2 (Foto: Alejandro Baque/Thenews2/Zumapress) (Credit Image: © Alejandro Baque/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire)