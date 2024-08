Dick Schoof gives a press conference after being nominated as preferred candidate to become the Netherlands’ next prime minister, in the Hague, Netherlands on May 28, 2024. Former Dutch intelligence chief and political outsider Dick Schoof said on Tuesday he will uphold the rule of law and govern for all after being proposed as prime minister of the incoming right-wing cabinet. He said he had been asked by the four parties that will form the new government to lead it - not only by Geert Wilders' nationalist PVV, the clear winner of the Nov. 22 election. Photo by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM