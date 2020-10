epa00606977 A child poses with a toy handgun in Alexandra township north of Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday 04 January 2006. Gun-related violence claims about 10,000 lives in South Africa each year, according to a campaign group, Gun-Free South Africa. Many lower primary school children are victimised by gun-carrying older children on their way to and from school. The country's new Firearms Control Act raises the legal age for owning a firearm from 16 to 21. EPA/JON HRUSA