epaselect epa09855752 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov chairs the second meeting of the United Russia Party General Council Commission on International Cooperation and Support for Compatriots Living Abroad in Moscow, Russia 28 March 2022. According to a media briefing from the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, the meeting focuses on the "Russian-speaking population in Donbass and Ukraine." EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV