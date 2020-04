epa08250833 Protesting residents of Mantamados village face riot police forces outside their village, Lesvos Island, Greece, 26 February 2020. People protest against the presence of riot policemen on the island and demand the withdraw of the government plan to construct closed type refugee camp near their village. The Greek islands of Lesbos, Chios, and Samos staged a general strike to protest against the construction of the camps and the police operation. EPA-EFE/PANAGIOTIS BALASKAS