OCTOBER 28th 2022: Elon Musk completes his $44 billion takeover of Twitter. - SEPTEMBER 13th 2022: Twitter shareholders vote in favor to approve the $44 billion buyout deal proposed by Elon Musk indicating that a trial may be necessary to determine the deal's fate. - JULY 10th 2022: Twitter prepares for legal action against Elon Musk following his official announcement to terminate his $44 billion takeover deal. - MAY 13th 2022: Elon Musk tweets that his $44 billion takeover deal to buy Twitter is "temporarily on hold" pending new details on spam accounts. - APRIL 25th 2022: Elon Musk - CEO of Tesla and SpaceX - finalizes his deal to buy Twitter as The Board of Directors unanimously approves the sale valued at nearly $44 billion. - APRIL 14th 2022: - Elon Musk - CEO of Tesla and SpaceX - offers $43 billion - $54.20 per share - to buy 100% of Twitter so it can be "transformed as a private company". - APRIL 11th 2022: Elon Musk - CEO of Tesla and SpaceX - announces he will NOT be joining the Twitter Board of Directors after all. - APRIL 5th 2022: Elon Musk - CEO of Tesla and SpaceX - takes a 9.2% stake in Twitter to become its largest shareholder and he will be appointed to its Board of Directors.